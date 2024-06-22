Kalki 2898 AD is ready to release on June 27, and every day, there is some or the other decoding of the mythological cum science fiction film set up in a dystopian world. Recently, another trailer was dropped, and it met with a lukewarm response on the internet.

Apart from a stellar star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan, the film also boasts of a string of cameos that enhance the hype for this magnum opus.

It is already being speculated that while Ashwatthama is played by Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas’s character is inspired by Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Nani and Thalapathy Vijay play Krishna and Arjun in the film, which draws its inspiration from Mahabharata.

Bhairava’s Parents?

Now, as per a report in Track To Tollywood, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur play Prabhas’s parents in the film. The Sita Ramam couple, who played characters called Ram and Sita in the Telugu flick, will now play Bhairava’s parents in Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, Telugu actor Sunil will play Vishwamitra.

Deepika Padukone Not Bhairava’s Mother

Looking at the trailer of the film, it has already been established that Deepika Padukone is not playing Prabhas’s mother in the film. While she bears child in her womb, Bhairava is not her child as per the glimpses. This clearly means, Bhairava is not Kalki!

Who Is Kalki?

Does Prabhas turn Kalki in the film over a period of time ir does he play Bhairava and Kalki in the film, the mystery will unfold only on June 27. For the unversed, Kalki is said to be the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu who will be born when dark forces take over the world and evilness becomes the soul driving humanity.

Kalki 2898 AD has been helmed on a reported budget of 700 crore and is touted as one of the costliest films in Indian Cinema.

