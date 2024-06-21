Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his film Kalki 2898 AD also starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The film has opened to great advance booking number in the USA, UK and UAE and all eyes are on the advance bookings in India.

However, one the sci-fi film Nag Ashwin opens the advance booking then it quickly needs to cross the biggest ticket sale record which is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s action-biggie Jawan.

Kalki 2898 Targets

Currently, the record for selling the highest number of tickets in one hour rests with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The Atlee film also holds innumerable records with its big-budget action film. But seems like some of these records will be broken by Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki Needs To Sell 1433 Tickets Per Second

In order to break Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s record, Kalki 2898 AD needs to sell 1.4K tickets per second for at least an hour to break this unimaginable record. Looking at the hype and buzz of the film, this doesn’t seem like a very big challenge.

Check out the biggest ticket sales in 1 hour for Indian films on the online ticket booking platform BMS.

Jawan: 86K

Leo: 83K

Animal: 80K

Tiger 3: 66K

Gadar 2: 63K

Salaar: 55K

Fighter: 46K

Dunki: 31K

Shaitaan: 29K

Kalki Global Ticket Sales

Coming to the global ticket sales for the opening day, Prabhas’s film has already sold around 1.8K tickets in the UAE in advance, and 57K tickets in USA. All eyes are on the advance booking performance of the film in India.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas in the lead as Bhairava, along with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. Helmed by Nag Aswin, taking inspiration from mythology, the official synopsis of the film says, “A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Are These Two Tollywood Heroes To Play Krishna And Arjuna In The Prabhas Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News