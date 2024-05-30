Kalki 2898 AD is one of the much-awaited movies of 2024. The science fiction mythological drama stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. We are just a month away from the film’s release, and fans can’t keep calm. Recently, the makers launched ‘Bujji’, a futuristic car that will be featured in the movie.

The makers will also release a prelude on Bujji and Prabhas’ Bhairava before Kalki 2898 AD hits the theatres. So far, we know the movie is inspired by the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki, and Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama. However, Nag Ashwin and the team have successfully managed to keep the central premise under wraps. In an interview, the director opened up about the movie and its sequel plans.

Nag Ashwin On Kalki 2898 AD’s Religious Take & Sequel

Nag Ashwin revealed that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s movie doesn’t involve characters who are worshipped in large numbers by Hindus. Ashwin said that he is not concerned about it. The director told Deadline, “We can take it as extremely religious, or we can take it as the story of somebody who was born with a lot of power, didn’t know what to do with it, and found his mentor in the process. Of course, if you tell it in the Indian context, there will be a bit of devotion and emotion, but I feel any story can be dealt with subjectively without bringing a religious connotation.”

The Kalki 2898 AD director added that, like the Marvel movies open massively in India, he will direct sequels if his film performs well. Ashwin intends to make his story reach people they never thought of as their target audience. Nag Ashwin shared that Prabhas‘ Baahubali was still played at a small theatre in Sikkim, a month or two after its release. The director said the makers of Baahubali must not have planned for something like this to happen. “If that happens for this movie, that would be something special,” says Ashwin about his upcoming release.

Kalki 2898 AD will release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

