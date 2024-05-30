Box Office: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil On Its Day 14, Earns 42% More Than Thalavan On Day 6

After shattering records with Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life earlier this year, Prithviraj Sukumaran is staying power with his latest film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The movie continued its impressive run at the box office, leaving newcomer Thalavan far behind. Read on!

On Day 14, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil collected a solid 1 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to a strong 39.25 crore. This longevity is particularly impressive compared to the performance of this week’s release, Thalavan. Starring Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Miya George, and Anusree, Thalavan managed just 0.65 crore net on Day 6. This translates to a significant 42% deficit compared to Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s earnings at the same point in its release cycle. Thalavan’s domestic total currently sits at a modest 5.1 crore net.

The disparity extends to the overseas market as well. The Vipin Das directorial has amassed a significant 31 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide total to a staggering 77.31 crore. Thalavan, in comparison, has managed only 1.75 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a distant 7.76 crore.

Several factors contributed to Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s success. Positive word-of-mouth buzz is likely a key driver, attracting audiences beyond the film’s initial fanbase. Additionally, Prithviraj’s star power continues to be a major draw.

Thalavan, on the other hand, seems to be struggling to find its footing. While it boasts a talented cast, the film might not have resonated as strongly with viewers. Whether it can pick up steam in the coming days remains to be seen.

While the future trajectory of Thalavan remains to be seen, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil appears poised for a strong showing at the box office, potentially exceeding initial expectations.

