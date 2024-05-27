Thalavan Box Office Collection Day 3: Holds Steady Despite Facing Competition: Can It Sustain Momentum?

Asif Ali’s crime drama Thalavan has garnered positive reviews for its engaging story and strong performances. The film showed promise in its opening weekend, but the true test lies ahead. Read further to learn Thalavan’s box office collections after three days.

Thalavan has shown a decent performance in its first three days, grossing an estimated 3.22 crore at the Indian box office. While the opening day collections were modest at 0.6 crore, the film witnessed a healthy growth of 58.33% on Saturday, followed by another slight rise on Sunday, bringing the estimated total to 2.73 crore net in India.

Despite facing competition from other releases in the current theatrical landscape, Thalavan has held its ground thanks to positive reviews praising its engaging storyline and compelling performances. The film’s strength lies in its focus on a strong narrative, particularly highlighted by critics who enjoyed Jis Joy’s direction.

However, the true test for Thalavan lies in its ability to sustain this momentum over the weekdays. With a moderate opening and facing competition from established names, it will be crucial for the film to generate positive word-of-mouth buzz to attract audiences.

A crucial factor to consider is the overseas collection of 0.95 crore. If Thalavan manages to perform well in international markets, it could significantly boost its overall performance. The movie’s worldwide total so far stands at 4.17 crore gross.

Ultimately, the film’s performance over the next few days will be critical to its success. While the initial signs are positive, maintaining audience interest and avoiding steep drops during weekdays will be key for Thalavan to emerge as a commercially viable venture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

