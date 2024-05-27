After growing well on Saturday, the expectation one had from Srikanth was that it would stay stable on Sunday. Further growth wasn’t really on the cards due to the IPL finals. Hence, most audiences needed to come in from morning till early evening shows to bring maximum traction since late evening shows were bound to get impacted, and night shows on Sunday are as it is dull for the biggest of the blockbusters as well.

This is what happened for the Rajkummar Rao starrer as well since the collections came to 2.27 crores. The growth from Saturday collections of 2.15 crores was nominal and on expected lines, but still, the job has been done for the film, and now it’s all about adding those few extra crores in its lifetime run. In fact, there is also a chance that Monday may hold a little better than usual due to IPL’s impact on Sunday evening.

Srikanth has reached 37.62 crores and will comfortably surpass the 40 crore mark by the end of the week. What it needs is an average of around 75 lakhs on a daily basis, and the trend over the first two weeks gives a good enough indication that it will happen indeed. Srikanth has seen a very good Friday to Monday hold during the last couple of weeks, and that should be the case this week as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

