When Bhaiyya ji opened on Friday, it had done better than expected by not just going past the 1 crore mark rather comfortably but also actually come closer to 1.50 crore, what with 1.44 crore being collected. This was nice since not many were betting on the film to find footfalls but then audiences in the interiors and those who frequent single screens had a different idea.

Hence, with reasonable hopes generated for the film, all eyes were on how would Saturday turn out to be since that was going go be the key to whether Bhaiyaaji had a shot at a lifetime of 20 crores or more. The need of the hour was decent to good enough growth so that at least 2 crores more were collected on Saturday and Sunday respectively as only then it could have trended well enough to keep playing for three to four weeks at least.

Well, this is what has happened, what with 2.01 crores more coming on Saturday. This is a fair enough growth for the film and though it hasn’t broken out or anything with that 50%-70% kind of a growth, it has at least stayed away at the very same levels as Friday, something that proves to be be death-kneel for those films that just don’t have the power to find much of an audience. In case of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer , the collections have now reached 3.45 crores, which means the weekend number could well find itself in the vicinity of 6 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Allu Arjun Starrer Will Easily Cross Baahubali 2’s Opening Day Jump Of 696% From Part 1 But Beating KGF 2’s Growth Is Impossible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News