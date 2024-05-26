Very few actors have managed to enjoy a smooth run in the post-pandemic era, and one of them is Kartik Aaryan. The actor delivered a mega success like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when many big Bollywood films were failing miserably. Even his Satyaprem Ki Katha was a good commercial success. Now, he’s coming up with Chandu Champion. The trailer of the film is already out and let’s discuss its impact on day 1 box office!

Fresh collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has given some of the iconic films in modern-day Bollywood. Be it Ek Tha Tiger or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both became cults. Even 83 was applauded, though it didn’t do well at ticket windows. Now, he has collaborated with Kartik Aaryan, who has immense potential as a performer. This pairing looks fresh, and if all goes well, they’ll strike gold for sure.

Impact of the trailer

The trailer of Chandu Champion was unveiled a week ago. Released amid minimal buzz, the trailer managed to impress a majority of the viewers. The basic story, the transformation and performance of Kartik Aaryan, and the overall feel saw a positive response. As of now, the trailer has amassed 14.8 million views on YouTube, and it is liked by 342K viewers.

Earlier, there wasn’t much awareness about the film, but thanks to the trailer, it seems that amid the absence of noteworthy Bollywood releases, this Kartik Aaryan has a chance to shine.

Chandu Champion to be another surprise of 2024?

In 2024, so far, we have seen many surprises from Bollywood. Some of them have been bad, but most of them have been good. In terms of opening days, Shaitaan was a big surprise, and it opened beyond expectations by clocking 15.21 crores on day 1. Even Crew surpassed expectations by earning 10.21 crores on day 1.

With the kind of positive response Chandu Champion‘s trailer has fetched, it seems that the film could surpass opening day predictions. As of now, it looks fit to open in the range of 7-9 crores, but don’t be surprised if it crosses 10 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Allu Arjun Starrer Will Easily Cross Baahubali 2’s Opening Day Jump Of 696% From Part 1 But Beating KGF 2’s Growth Is Impossible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News