It looks like George Miller failed to create a solid first impression for his Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the film’s opening numbers are not impressive. They are definitely way under what their predecessor earned on their release day. The movie features Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead roles, but that, too, did not intrigue the audiences to come to the theatres on Friday. Scroll below for more.

It is one of the most popular franchises among action lovers. The previous movie, Mad Max: Fury Road, which came out in 2015, won multiple Oscars, lifting everyone’s expectations. Miller has been associated with the film since the first one. Meanwhile, it can be called a new experience for the Marvel star as he is best known for playing a God in the MCU. The Thor actor has a negative shade in this latest release. On the other hand, Anya made her breakthrough with The Queen’s Gambit show and is one of the rising stars in the industry.

As we reported on Saturday, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga earned $3.5 million on Thursday previews. Now, Luiz Fernando has revealed the opening day collections of the George Miller directorial, and they are absolutely underwhelming. According to his report, Furiosa collected $10.2 million on Friday, its release day, including the previews.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has one of the lowest opening days in the last 40 years for a top film opening during the Memorial Day weekend. Compared to Mad Max: Fury Road, it has earned $16.6 million on its opening weekend. Previously, the industry predicted that the movie could earn a $30 million to $35 million 3-day weekend and a $36 million-$43 million 4-day weekend, but now it is aimed at a $27 million-$30 million 3-day weekend and a $31 million-$36 million 4-day holiday.

The movie was released in the theatres on May 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

