Chris Hemsworth is a popular actor in the action genre, and a large part of his fame is due to his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Hemsworth is currently busy promoting his non-MCU movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller. Now, the filmmaker is so impressed by the Marvel star that he is down to work with him on anything, as he addressed the idea of working with Chris on Thor 5. Scroll below to know more.

After facing backlash for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi will reportedly not return for another movie in the Thor franchise. He helmed Ragnarok before the 2022 disaster. Despite an ensemble cast, the film failed to impress the fans. It featured Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe. Tessa Thompson also reprised her role as Valkyrie. Hemsworth reportedly blamed himself for the film’s failure for acting too silly and not doing his job correctly.

Ahead of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s theatrical release, director George Miller sat for an interview with ComicBook, where he expressed his affection for Chris Hemsworth and addressed the idea of probably teaming up with him for Thor 5 if the chance came. Miller confessed, “I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills.”

George Miller continued, “I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really. So, I was very lucky with all my cast par,ticularly in the way that Anya and Chris matched each other. Particularly towards the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, Marvel has not yet revealed anything about Chris Hemsworth’s potential Thor 5 movie. Previously, Taika Waititi expressed that the film requires a more potent villain than Cate Blanchett‘s Hela from Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder grossed $760.9 million worldwide and is available on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy-led Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller is all set to hit the screens on May 24, 2024.

