There’s never a dull moment with Jennifer Lawrence, who brought her A-game to the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City at the Midtown Hilton Hotel on May 11 2024. When making an appearance to celebrate good friend Orville Peck, who was receiving the Vito Russo Award, Jennifer Lawrence’s razor-sharp wit came into play. The actress managed to take a jab at former Vice President Mike Pence while expressing her adoration for the LGBTQ+ community in the same breath.

The LGBTQ+ community has long accused the former VP of opposing queer rights as a member of Congress and as governor of Indiana. Pence, who once argued that homosexuality was a choice, has also been accused of supporting conversion therapy on a 2000 campaign website. For the unversed, “conversion therapy” and “reparative therapy” refer to discredited psychotherapy that aims to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

During her appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards, Jennifer Lawrence briefly ripped into Mike Pence, calling out the Former VP for his past statements about conversion therapy.

After taking the stage, Lawrence cracked, “I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” adding, “Not to mention what it feels like to be in a room full of men and not need mace.”

Lawrence then said she once fell in love with a gay man but soon realized he was not going to change for her before noting, “Conversion therapy doesn’t work.”

More of Jennifer’s speech at the #GlaadAwards – she revealed her first love was gay! pic.twitter.com/GbF6iQtVcz — Jennifer Lawrence (@jlawsupdate) May 12, 2024

Lawrence then took a shot at the Former VP, saying, “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real – even though you think it worked on you.”

Meanwhile, after accepting the award from Jennifer Lawrence, singer-songwriter Peck talked about his experience being part of a genre that’s not always inclusive of the LGBTQ community. He said, “I’m one of many of us here who have felt excluded or held back because of who we are.”

Peck added that the LGBTQ+ community managed to persevere despite the hurdles.

