When Jennifer Lawrence Said, “I Have Not Been Touched By A Man In A Very Long Time," Subtly Teasing Her Dry Life & Ladies, Do Y’All Relate With It Or What?

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is well known for her versatility and captivating performances in both independent and blockbuster films. Her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” film series catapulted her to International fame.

The Academy Award winner is revered for her exceptional acting skills and her genuine and approachable personality within the entertainment industry. Known for her penchant for humor, she seldom passes up a chance to deliver a witty remark and is unafraid to express her thoughts candidly, regardless of the circumstances.

Jennifer Lawrence once delved undercover on the internet to address various fan queries, spanning from speculations about her romantic life to inquiries on how to court the talented actress. When discussing the latter inquiry, the “No Hard Feelings” actress provided a humorous response, shedding light on her dating life as an Oscar winner at that particular moment.

During her appearance on GQ’s “Actually Me,” Jennifer Lawrence responded to a fan’s Quora query about how to date an Oscar Winner, playfully suggesting that the process was straightforward while joking about her single status. She said, “Honestly, just ask me. I have not been touched by a man in a very long time”

However, shortly after releasing this “Actually Me” episode, she embarked on a romantic journey with art gallery director Cooke Maroney, ultimately exchanging vows with him in 2019. Although she wasn’t initially enthusiastic about the idea of marriage when she first connected with Cooke Maroney, her perspective evolved rapidly as she was determined to unite her best friend with her “forever legally.”

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Catt Sadler’s Naked with Catt Sadler podcast, where she said, “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ 2 VIP Tickets Fetch Jaw-Dropping $15K Each Proceeds To BFF Selena Gomez’s Charity Fund, Netizens React “My TayLena Heart Is So Proud”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News