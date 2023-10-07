At this point, the entire Hollywood has marched to the gates of Marvel Cinematic Universe to bag roles and once who haven’t have been approached by the studio to try their hand at playing this mystical beings. Over the past many years amid the pool of actors being finalized and in conversation, there is one man who has managed to stir the frenzy every single time without even starring in a single Marvel movie. It is none other than Keanu Reeves. The John Wick fame has had his interests in the characters in this comic World, but nothing ever came to fruition.

If you aren’t aware, Kevin Feige, Marvel President, has already made it clear that he approached Reeves with every single project he shaped and then moves ahead after he has rejected it. Even the actor has gone on record to confirm that he was keen on playing Wolverine at one point and will love to embody Ghost Rider to make his 10-year-old self happy.

Over the years fans have been confused as to if there is so much liking from both the ends, how did the stars never align? Keanu Reeves had once revealed the reason why he was mostly unsure about taking up a job at Marvel. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Showbiz Cheatsheet report, Keanu Reeves was being considered for Doctor Strange, that eventually went to Benedict Cumberbatch. Talking about the same to Collider later, he said, “From a practical standpoint the idea of a longtime contract is sort of ‘errr’ because you want to make sure the material is up to a certain level. Like the good or great level. I liked the idea. I go to those kinds of movies. I grew up on them and comics and graphic novels.”

Keanu Reeves later confirmed that he was really in sync with Doctor Strange. “I didn’t know Doctor Strange as a character, I didn’t read that as a kid,” he said. “I’m gonna have to read it. I remember reading something…who’s going to play Doctor Strange? Would I be good for the role?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

