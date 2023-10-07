Priyanka Chopra Has Distanced Herself From Her Brother-In-Law Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Divorce [Exclusive]

Reports coming in from “informed sources” stating that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in a spot regarding the impending divorce of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas with actress Sophie Turner are concocted and false.

For the unversed, earlier this month, in a joint statement, Joe and Sophie took to social media to explain that they had decided to end their marriage and asked for privacy amid their split.

I spoke to a close friend of Priyanka Chopra who said, “PC is not the sort to poke her nose in others’ affairs. This is a sensitive issue. Apparently, there has never been a divorce in the Jonas family. They are very concerned. But they have decided to let Joe and Sophie deal with it. Priyanka is very close to Sophie. But the divorce topic remains taboo between the two sisters-in-law.”

Apparently, the Jonas family is still hoping for a patch-up between the estranged couple, though the chances of this eventuality seem unlikely.

