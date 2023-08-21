Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. After carving a niche in Bollywood, the actor is currently juggling many Hollywood projects, adding to her enriching filmography. Wife to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas and mother to daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka knows how to strike a perfect balance between her personal and professional life.

Recently, a throwback video of the actor went viral which has attracted flake for various reasons. The video dates back to 2015 when PeCee was promoting her film ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

During one of the promotional events of the film, PeCee spoke about the difficulties she faced while bringing life to the character of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. She said, “Difficult isliye tha Kyunki Kashi Aise Aadmi Se Tabhi Bhi Pyaar Karti Rahi Jisne Uske Saath Ghalat Kiya. Aur Shayad Main Na Kar Paati, Ya Main Utni Large-Hearted Nahin Hoon. Aaj Kii Aurat hoon . Agar Mere Husband Ko Kisi Se Pyaar Hua Hota Toh Main Bolti – Bye, See you. Thank You Very Much. Have a Good Life”.

The throwback video has been shared on Reddit, attracting sharp reactions from netizens with many calling the ‘Citadel’ star a ‘cringe and hypocrite.’ Some also went on to recall how Priyanka has always been an ‘other woman’ in her past relationships, hinting at her affairs with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, both married.

Check out the video here:

“Hypocrisy and Priyanka Chopra are a match made in heaven. I know SRK is the one who should be blamed the most and he totally deserves it but Priyanka is not some naive teenager who was groomed by an older man into a relationship. She was in her 30s. This was not new for her,” one person wrote shedding light on PeCee whirlwind romance with SRK during the promotion of their film Don 2. Talking about her rumoured relationship with Akshay Kumar who is married to Twinkle Khanna, the netizen added, “She even got involved with Akshay Kumar so clearly there is a pattern. Priyanka pretends to be a feminist and says women should uplift other women but she is the BIGGEST enemy of women herself. She finds great pleasure and a sense of power in getting involved with a man who belongs to another woman. It boosts her ego.”

Another netizen also talked about her alleged relationship with her ‘Kaminey’ co-star Shahid Kapoor and claimed she cheated on him. Meanwhile, a comment read, “after his wedding Nick Jonas slid into Miley Cyrus’ DM when she posted some throwback pictures of her wearing Jonas brother t-shirts. Nick said these shots are fire. Then Miley shared the screenshot on her Instagram and said “When even your ex thinks your socials is fire” or something like that. Within minutes Priyanka replied to that post and said “Hubby is right.” LMAO! She couldn’t handle the fact that her husband was complimenting his ex but my saint Priyanka had no issues ruining the homes of other women (yes those husbands are at fault too but why engage with such pigs?).”

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2021 via surrogacy.

