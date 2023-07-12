Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the power couples of Bollywood, and fans love to watch their chemistry off-screen. While both the actors have a great sense of humour, Twinkle generally wins with her witty comebacks. It is more often how she says them rather than being what she says. If you don’t remember, the two actors were once caught in controversy when Khiladi Kumar walked the ramp and did something for pure fun.

While walking the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week, Akshay walked towards Twinkle and asked her to open his jeans. While the Mela actress hesitated at first, she obliged what her husband asked her to do. Only if she could realise this could land her in the crime of the century!

Twinkle Khanna opened Akshay Kumar’s belt and went on to unbutton his jeans while the audience cheered for them. A case was filed against the actors for obscenity in public, and they were arrested. Later, Twinkle narrated the whole incident while making an appearance with her husband on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee with Karan.

Recalling the incident, the actress said, “Millions of people unbutton unzip, take out their dangling bits, pee on the wall of the police station. But nobody arrests them. But I have been arrested. Mine has been the crime of the century.”

Karan Johar asked the actress, “Is that case still on?” and she surprisingly said, “Yes! But only I am in that case.” Karan Johar was amused knowing this, and he further asked, “(Only You) Not Him? For what exploitation?” Ironically he guessed somewhat close!

Twinkle Khanna narrated, “Because we have the same lawyer, and the lawyer said we need to take one of you out of it. So I said fine, fair enough. So he has filed a petition saying, “My client has assaulted her and he was just standing there. She assaulted him and opened his button.” So actually, I am out on bail. For Rs. 500 Bail! It’s on my Wikipedia page – Arrested for an obscene crime.”

Both Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar could not hold back tears laughing while Twinkle hilariously narrated the incident. If you don’t remember this incident, a Youtube channel, Bollywood 360, shared the video of the actors caught in the ‘obscene act’. You can watch it here.

What happened next was extremely hillarious, which Twinkle Khanna shared on KWK, and an Instagram handle extremelovex shared the clip. Watch the hilarious retelling of the event here.

