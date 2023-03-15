Twinkle Khanna is one of Bollywood’s wittiest actresses, and her statements often make headlines. She’s funny, brutally honest, and speaks frequent sarcasm. The actress has a take on everything trending in Bollywood, and her opinions often make celebrities squirm. One such instance happened when Twinkle made a rather funny remark about the stars of ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ and commented on their accent. Scroll ahead to know more.

In 2020, Mrs. Funnybones, aka Twinkle, watched a few episodes of ‘FLOBW’ season 1 and shared her thoughts on social media. She took a jab at the star cast, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari, by subtly commenting on their lifestyle.

Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter and wrote that she binge-watched a few ‘FLOBW’ episodes while eating makhanas. In her tweet, she sneakily praised the actresses for having a lavish lifestyle compared to her rather dull one. “I watched a few episodes of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. These women are braver than me as they go around baring their souls and accents while waltzing around Doha.”

Not just that, Twinkle Khanna even pointed out that the ladies on the show had fancy accents while she had a rather plain one. “I am clearly failing in my duties as a Bollywood wife, as not only have I never been to Doha, but I just have a plain old Indian accent. It now seems mundane as an aloo paratha compared to their esoteric escargot enunciations.”

It is to note that when ‘FLOBW’ was first released, Maheep and Neelam were constantly trolled for their accents on social media. In fact, Maheep’s habit of spying on her neighbours using binoculars was also criticized by viewers. Twinkle remarked on that too, and said, “If you want some real news, then I am better off ordering a pair of binoculars. I can’t let Maheep (Kapoor) be the only Bollywood wife getting all the Juhu gossip by spying on her neighbours. Competing with the Kardashians is perhaps out of my league, but I am going to try to keep up with the Kapoors.”

It would be interesting to see Twinkle Khanna’s reaction now that Netflix has announced a third season for ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.’

