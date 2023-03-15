Deepika Padukone recently graced the Oscars 2023, looking absolutely ethereal in a Louis Vuitton black gown, channelling royal Audrey Hepburn vibes. She even presented at the 95th Academy Awards and announced the nomination for RRR’s Naatu Naatu in a beautiful speech. However, amid all of these, what caught our eyes was Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, which was filled with praiseworthy words for DP. Netizens started to react to it. However, now the Dhakkad actress slammed all of those people who acted shocked. Read below her recent tweet.

Kangana is known as the motormouth of Bollywood, and she never shies away from speaking her mind. For that, she has often gotten trolled and slammed, but she never stops fighting for what she feels is right. Tanu Weds Manu actress quite often has been seen taking digs at Bollywood and the actors for pushing nepotism.

After criticising Deepika Padukone multiple times, when Kangana Ranaut showered praise on her after seeing her at the Oscars 2023, netizens were a little confused and shocked. Now, in a recent tweet, Kangana slammed all those people by writing, “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse), bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t.”

Check out the tweet here:

All those acting shocked that I praised DP,don’t overthink,I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai,bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t 🙂 https://t.co/u4WKhEHmgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

As soon as she shared the tweet, netizens started to drop their opinions in the comment section. While, a few agreed to her and wrote, “Kangana has always praised Bollywood actors and actresses when they have done good work but Bollywood actors still ignore her because of fear of losing work.”

Another one commented, “Appreciate ur ideology….. u r simply outstanding, clear hearted & self esteemed person…. Talented tou aap ho he…. Khubsurat b….. par inn sab se jayada aap ek aachi insaan ho…. Respect for u from core of my heart.”

On the other, there were people who didn’t trust Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Dont trust you.. U spin always as per ur convinence.. Salman is your dabang hero u said. Where gone your mafia statements about bollywood???”

Well, Kangana Ranaut always has her ways. For the unversed, in the original tweet, she penned praising Deepika Padukone, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis).”

