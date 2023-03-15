SS Rajamouli and team RRR have brought immense pride to India as the song Naatu Naatu won Oscar 2023 for Best Original Song. It was joined by The Elephant Whisperers, another glorious win for Best Documentary Short Subject. The victory sparked a South vs Bollywood debate in the parliament, and Jaya Bachchan is being brutally trolled over it. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began as several MPs took their opportunity at the parliament and congratulated the country for the big wins at the Oscars 2023. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was seen praising both works while mentioning that both films belong to South India. His statement seemed to have irked Jaya, who schooled him by calling them ‘Indian films.’

As per a video by Brut India, Mallikarjun Kharge was heard saying, “Particularly first time such an award is given to this Naatu Naatu and also, to The Elephant Whisperers. So both, mostly, they come from South India. It is great pride to us.” MDMK leader Vaiko also earlier in his speech said, “I want to remind all of you what AR Rahman (Music composer, director) who is from Tamil Nadu, did for India.”

Reacting to it all, Jaya Bachchan in her speech said, “It doesn’t matter where they are from North, East, South or West – they are Indians. I stand here with pride and respect for our film fraternity, who have represented this country many times and won many awards. The market of cinema is here. It is not in America. This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, for whom people in the West are recognising great works by Indian filmmakers.”

Should "RRR" be labelled as a Telugu film or an Indian film? This is what our parliamentarians debated in the House today. pic.twitter.com/cE73oeSmtM — Brut India (@BrutIndia) March 14, 2023

Reacting to the statement, several netizens began trolling Jaya Bachchan and claimed Bollywood was trying to steal credit.

A user wrote, “Casting Hindi artists doesn’t make the film a Bollywood film.. If you are so @$$ hurt then ask K Jo to produce a masterpiece and glorify it instead of trying to steal the credit from the Telugu movie..”

Another commented, “Bollywood takes credit it doesnt deserve. South India pushed boundaries of cinema both technically and artistically and even at the content level. I’m fact, Bollywood always looked down upon South. In its moment of glory, Bollywood trying to steal credit.”

“Bollywoodias have looked down upon south cinema for a v long time, even when the latter made better original movies..so now if people from south industry are stressing on “telugu cinema” instead of Indian cinema, m not surprised..cope..,” another mentioned.

A troll wrote, “This discussion is meaningless. It is a Telegu film. Why should parliament even discuss such a non-issue. Jaya Bachchan is as irritating as she always is.”

What are your thoughts on the speech by Jaya Bachchan?

