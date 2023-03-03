Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is undoubtedly a versatile actress with some fantastic works in her illustrated career. But when it comes to facing the media, she’s a disaster. The actress has often been spotted either scolding the paps or having a spat with them. The interactions between her and the media result in her getting trolled by the netizens. Last night, on the contrary, she was spotted at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event, where she was in a comparatively good mood smiling at the paps. However, this rare sighting once again generated some hilarious responses from the netizens.

The senior actress’ grumpy reaction towards the paps was once discussed on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan (Season 6) hosted by Karan Johar. The episode was graced by siblings Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. There it was revealed that she feels claustrophobic.

Speaking of last night’s Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event, Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a yellow coloured kurti with white pants and had her hair open. She paired it with golden sandals and finally held a clutch in her hand. The yesteryear actress smiled at the paparazzi as she posed for pictures. She even jokingly said, “Dekha kitna smile kar rahi hoon.” She also said that it’s because of Abu-Sandeep and also because the paps are behaving so well.

Jaya Bachchan’s fun side, too, got mocked and trolled by netizens as soon as her clip was posted on Instagram.

One of the users wrote, “Ladoo baato fir to,” while another said, “This day will go down in the history of Indian journalism..BRAVO INDIAN JOURNALISTS…” A third user commented, “Ye ghamnadi aurat khus kaise hai aj,” while one of the fourth user’s comment read, “Aaj Khala Mood Main Hai.” Another one wrote, “Ye hasti bhi hain dekh kr khushi hui.” One user wrote, “Khadoos aurut is trying to be fake today.” One of the netizens said, “Everyone be like – “Miracle miracle.”

Here’s the video of Jaya Bachchan smiling and having a fun interaction with the paparazzi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

It seems like Jaya Bachchan woke up on the right side of the bed after all, and the media will now pray that they get to see this less angry side of the veteran actress more often from now on!

