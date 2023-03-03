In a shocking development, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly banned Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti along with other individuals from carrying out any activities including buying, selling or dealing in the securities market. These people were allegedly involved in the manipulation of share prices with the help of YouTube videos. Keep reading to know more!

Two companies named- Sharpline Broadcast Ltd and Sadhna Broadcast Ltd were allegedly involved in manipulating the prices of shares. As per SEBI, after an investigation of the matter, it has come to light that manipulation was carried out through misleading YouTube videos, that attracted investors to put their money in the shares of both above-mentioned companies. The regulatory body has also seized an illegal profit worth 54 crores made by entities through such videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per NDTV’s report, Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti have reportedly made a profit of 29.43 lakhs and 37 lakhs respectively. However, the actor has come out denying all allegations. He took to Twitter and shared his side. He wrote, “Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi’s name is doing rounds to be a part of Welcome 3. Even Sanjay Dutt is said to be joining the film. Reportedly, the threequel will also feature actors like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and others, who were seen in parts 1 and 2. The director of the same is yet to be finalized.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Or Sara Tendulkar? Shubman Gill Blushing To Indore Crowd Chanting ‘Sara’ Left Netizens Confused – Watch Viral Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News