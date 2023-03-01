Akshay Kumar is going through a tough phase in Bollywood with back-to-back flops. From Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli to Ram Setu and now Selfiee, all his recent films have turned out box office disappointments. Owing to the same, Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai is now blaming The Kapil Sharma Show. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Akshay and Kapil share a thick bond. They even engage in a lot of fun banters on social media platforms, especially Twitter. Whenever Kumar graces TKSS, the host along with Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and other members accommodate early morning shifts as per his schedule. But it looks like his constant attendance has left many irked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mumbai’s famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy’s owner Manoj Desai is now slamming Akshay Kumar for regularly making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. In an interview with Filmi Fever, he could be heard saying, “Wo s**le Kapil Sharma ke show me aap parso gaye the, kya mila? Ullu ka patha hai wo toh, usko kamaana hai, Sony se maal milta hai. Public ko bewakoof banana hai, public ko hasana hai!”

Manoj Desai adds, “Aap kya ghadi ghadi udhar jaa rahe hai? Aapka kuch usme investment hai? Wo toh Salman Khan ka show hai. Aap kya jaate hai Kapil ke sath? Mere dosto meri public ne kitna bola hai Akshay Kumar ji ghadi ghadi us show pe jaate hai, unko shobha deta hai? Ab mai aapko puchta hu, aapko shobha deta hai?”

The Gaiety Galaxy owner also added that Kapil has invited him to his show as many as three times. “Kabhi tumhari tareef karta hai, kabhi kachra karta hai. Ye aapko shobha deta hai? Kamaal kar rahe ho, kya ho gaya hai? What is wrong with you?” he further questions Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the viral video below:

I love this man he said truth… #AkshayKumar sie should avoid over exposure by going to kapil sharma show… He also said i'm big fan of @akshaykumar unki movies duniya ki hawa band kar deti thi😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1fTYRw6Vk — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 1, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Went Raunchy & Confessed To Having S*x With Deepika Padukone On Their ‘Suhaagraat’: “I Was Very On”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News