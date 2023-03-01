Nora Fatehi has become an internet sensation for a reason! The diva makes sure to grab the eyeballs with her stunning fashion choices every time she steps out. Recently, the actress dashed off to North America with Akshay Kumar and others for an ‘entertainment’ tour. The duo is accompanied by Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurrana. Recently we came across a throwback video where Nora is seen narrating a shocking incident of being slapped and slapping a co-actor while shooting for a film.

The throwback video is from November last year when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star An Action Hero along with the lead actor of the film Ayushmann Khurrana. Now a throwback video has resurfaced on the web and netizens are slamming the actor for sharing and laughing at the serious incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip opens with Nora Fatehi recalling the incident, “Ek co-actor tha, badtameez tha mere saath to maine thappad mara usko. Fir usne thappad mara mujhe. To fir maine thappad mara dobara, fir usne kheenche mere baal, maine bhi kheenche, to fir bahut jhagda hua, ganda wala jhagda hua. (My co-actor misbehaved with me so I slapped him. He also slapped me back. I slapped him again and he pulled my hair. I also pulled his hair. It was a very ugly fight).”

Soon after the video was shared by the Reddit user on the website, netizens bashed her laughing at the same. A user wrote, “I was so confused about it as well. Either she is really traumatized or this is just anything thing for her. I do this this is her coping mechanism.”

While another wrote about Nora Fatehi, “After having seen Nora’s behaviour when she was a nobody in Bigg Boss, I don’t know how to trust her when she says this. Just for context, in the show, she was extremely arrogant and had an attitude problem. She would get triggered on the smallest things and often misunderstand jokes and humour and create issues. She was a real party spoiler.”

A third user wrote, “When she said “usnai bhi tapad mara mujhe” audience started clapping Either they hate nora or they are just based. But was funny to watch hahahahhaa”

“ayushmann looks stunned, trying not to look serious!! crazy how you have to laugh these things off on tv,” said a fourth user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens bashing Nora Fatehi for the above-mentioned reason? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Rubbished ‘Saas-Bahu Drama’ Reports With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Called Her ‘Buddy’: “Only Difference Is That I Can Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News