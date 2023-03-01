Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got really lucky with their kids – they have a wonderful and loving daughter Shweta Bachchan and a caring son Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from them, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over the years has also gelled up well with the Bachchan family. But which family doesn’t have a saas-bahu drama? But Jaya had once cleared the air about their relationship and called her ‘buddy’. Scroll below to know more!

Jaya and Aishwarya don’t share the usual saas-bahu relationship, rather they have a beautiful friendship. There have been a lot of instances when Jaya spoke about Aishwarya and vice versa with lots of love and care in their heart.

While dismissing all the reports, Jaya Bachchan had once opened up about how her relationship is with her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In an interview with Reddit, Jaya had shared that she doesn’t do politics behind Aishwarya’s back rather she is her ‘buddy’ and said, “She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. Only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all.”

Going further in the conversation, Jaya Bachchan added, “We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn’t have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her.” And well, their public appearances have been quite a proof of that.

Earlier in an interview with DNA in 2015, Abhishek Bachchan talked about how his mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya behave at home and revealed, “Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s romance started to brew in Dhoom 2 (2006), and later in Guru (2007), it became more intense. Later in that year, they had tied the knot and in 2011, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

What are your thoughts about Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan’s relationship? Let us know!

