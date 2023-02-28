Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular celebrities not just in India but throughout the world. She was crowned Miss World in 1994 and became only the second Indian to win the title after Reita Faria in 1966. Did you know that the former beauty queen has spoken up about certain aspects of the competition that made her ‘uncomfortable’?

In a news conference from 2017, the actress discussed her thoughts on the bikini round of the competition. She added that she has discussed eliminating the competition entirely with its organisers.

In an old video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is heard saying, “In fact, 1994 mein mere pageant ke baad (after my pageant), that year 1995 onwards hi unhone woh round cancel kar diya tha kyunke maine kaha ki (they cancelled that round as I had said) it wasn’t very naturally comfortable for some of us, nationalities. I wasn’t speaking solely for me, but I was really speaking for a lot of girls from countries where the swimwear round was not necessary… swimwear is not a natural way of life in terms of social display.”

In order to preserve the emphasis on “brains and personality” rather than just physical beauty, the Miss World organisation eventually decided to abolish the swimsuit round from the competition in 2014. Miss World chairwoman Julia Morley told Elle Magazine, “I don’t need to see women just walking up and down in bikinis. It doesn’t do anything for the woman. And it doesn’t do anything for any of us.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan most recently appeared in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan-1, reuniting with her original director Mani. In the historical drama, she portrays Queen Nandini and Mandakini simultaneously. On April 28, 2023, Ponniyin Selvan 2, the sequel to the first movie in the series, will be released. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala are further members of the ensemble cast.

