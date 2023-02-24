Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns a year older today i.e. February 24. The filmmaker is known for making epic masterpieces like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Devdas and recently Gangubai Kathiawadi for that matter. SLB is called a visionary filmmaker for a reason and his films have proved the same with time. In today’s throwback pieces, we will tell you about the time, he was called out by Kareena Kapoor Khan for not casting her in his movies.

The story goes back to the time when Bebo accused SLB of not casting her as ‘Paro’ in Devdas despite screen-testing her for the role. She further stated that she was hurt as it was the beginning of her career and she will now never work with him ever again.

However, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accusation, he explained the back story and revealed that all actually happened. Speaking to Filmfare in 2002, SLB was quoted saying, “She came to my house with Neeta Lulla and said she wanted to work with me… I told her that I hadn’t seen her work and that before casting her, I needed to see what she was capable of. We fixed up a photo shoot with the right costumes. Since Babitaji and Karisma Kapoor were also at the shoot, I made it clear to all of them that the shoot wasn’t a confirmation that I would cast Kareena. They were okay with that at the time. After going through the photographs, I told Kareena that I felt Aishwarya Rai was fabulous and perfect for Paro; she has the aristocratic looks I required.”

“Kareena didn’t say a word then but some days later I found her lashing out at me in print. She accused me of backing out after having given her the signing amount and contract. Believe me, this is not true. She also said I didn’t know how to make films. Kareena is a fabulous girl who’s doing very well in life. However, I’d like to inform her that I do know how to make films. She has tried to tell me that she was misquoted but I’d like her to know that I’ve heard those tapes. Recently, we met at Sikander Kher’s birthday party. I told her that if I have a suitable role for her, I’ll cast her. Till then, I’ll brush up on film-making,” said Sanjay Leela Bhansali further.

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had reacted to the same and revealed that the duo hugged it out and revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali owes her a solo-heroine film.

