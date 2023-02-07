Anurag Kashyap is one of the accomplished filmmakers in Bollywood who has a distinctive voice in his storytelling. His film contains bits of dark humor with Violence. His 2009 film Dev D, a romantic black comedy, received critical acclamation. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a different opinion about the film.

For the unversed, Kashyap’s film was a modern-day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. The same novel was also previously adapted by SLB for his film of the same name which was released in 2002.

During a conversation with Unfiltered By Samdish, Anurag Kashyap revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not like Dev D, and even said that he had ‘ruined Chandramukhi and Paro’. He said, “He (SLB) hated it. He said you have ruined Chandramukhi and Paro. He didn’t say it to me, he said it to Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane), who was his assistant and a co-writer on Dev D… Bhansali is a genius. When it comes to music, and choreography, he is just a freaking genius. And now, he has also discovered violence. In Gangubai (Alia Bhatt’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi) he showed violence. I was so happy about it, I went and told him ‘tu apne limitations se bahar nikla.”

In SLB’s Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Paro, Shah Rukh Khan’s childhood friend, and Madhuri Dixit played his confidante Chandramukhi, a courtesan. Mahi Gill played Abhay Deol’s childhood sweetheart in Anurag’s modern-day adaptation of the Bengali classic, set in contemporary Punjab and Delhi, while Chanda (Kalki Koechlin) was a s*x worker.

In the same interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker went on to explain that once he wrote a piece about Black (2005) for a magazine that irked Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Anurag claimed that the filmmaker, who directed the Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan film, considered him an ‘enemy’. When asked if SLB liked Black, Anurag said, “I didn’t. I didn’t believe it. And I wrote about it, why I didn’t believe it, which upset him a lot. That writing was not supposed to be for publication as that was personal to him. Ab wapis hum dost ho gaye hain. Woh ice wapas break ho gaya, mujhe karna pada khud jaa ke.”

Anurag further added, “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is a very reserved person, he is also very awkward in public. I keep telling him he needs to let go of that… He takes a lot of time to trust someone. He also deals with his own trauma. He has very closely seen the film industry as a kid, and that he hated.”

