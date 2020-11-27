Kalki Koechlin and Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg make one of the cutest pairs in Bollywood. The two time and again make it to the news for their unique PDA on social media. Add to that their cute munchkin Sappho, who came to this world recently and took half of her parents’ limelight. In a recent interview now, Koechlin has opened up on her relationship with Guy and how the two met. Not just that, she also spoke about their beliefs and bringing up their daughter together. Read on to know more about the same.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Kalki is of the French origin and was born and brought up in the South of India. The actor even speaks fluent Tami, and that comes in as a shocker for many. Guy, on the other hand, has Polish and Russian roots and is Jew by religion. The two have been dating for a while now. As per the actor, they met on a petrol station on her way to the Dead Sea.

Writing for the India Love Project, Kalki Koechlin sharing her pretty cinematic love story wrote, “We met at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby. We did the Bombay-Jerusalem commute every month for a couple of years where I used to pack fresh coconuts in my suitcase to Israel and he brought kilos of oranges and avocados to India.”

Kalki Koechlin further explained how her and Guy Hershberg are a perfect mix of two cultures and try to adapt to them. She wrote, “He got me to eat middle-eastern salad for breakfast, I got him to eat three regular meals a day. He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar.”

Talking about bringing up Sappho amid two cultures and following religious rites, Kalki wrote, “He’s Jewish, part Russian, part Polish, part Iranian. I’m of French origin, born and brought up in India. My first name is Hindu, my last name is Protestant. We have a daughter with a Greek name to whom we speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil. We don’t follow any religious rites at home but we share our different customs and food.”

Here comes the interesting part, Kalki Koechlin revealed that she and Guy also fight over dishes and desert. “We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts,” Kalki wrote.

We wish this perfect love story the best of the world!

