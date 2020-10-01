Paava Kadhaigal: Prakash Raj & Kalki Koechlin Roped In For Gautam Menon's Tamil Anthology Film

Actress Kalki Koechlin has bagged a new Tamil film, titled Paava Kadhaigal.

The upcoming project is an anthology that also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Padam Kumar, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Gautham V Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan are associated with the project as directors.

“‘Paava Kadhaigal’ is my first collaboration with Sudha (Kongara), Vetri (Maaran), and Vignesh (Shivan). To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us,” Gautham Menon said.

According to Sudha Kongara, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Vetri Maaran said, “I enjoyed making this anthology with Netflix as I was able to focus on telling the story I wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling.”

Vignesh Shivan said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalise.”

The film will be out on Netflix. This is the OTT platform’s first Tamil project.

Previously, Kalki Koechlin came out in support of her former husband Anurag Kashyap, when came under the spotlight after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct.

In her note Kalki Koechlin wrote, “Dear Anurag, Don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

