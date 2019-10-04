Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar’s New Still On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb has been gaining all right kind of buzz since the first poster was launched. Now, the makers released a still from the movie which redefines the word ‘chilling’. Let’s take it to the ‘How’s The Hype?’ and see what you guys have to say about it.

The look shared by Akshay showcases the actor in his character ‘Laxmmi’, donning a red saree with a black blouse. He complimented his look with red bangles, a tikka on the forehead along with a slick bun. The highlight of the picture shot in a Mandir is the backdrop of Maa Durga and the actor’s deadly expressions which is somehow reminding us of Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

A remake of the super-hit Tamil horror-comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana“, “Laxmmi Bomb” revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life. The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles. Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The two have also collaborated for the film “Good Newwz“, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the screens next year.

