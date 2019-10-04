A Crossover Between War & Tiger Franchise To Make ‘Spy’Vengers – A Very Interesting Fan Theory

YRF’s War starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff has released at the Box Office amidst huge fan frenzy. The film took a historic start and broke the opening record of Thugs Of Hindostan which was ruling the chart so far.

A fan of War has now found an interesting theory which suggests that YRF might be planning to make War a franchise and to further make their own spy universe which will also have Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise.

The fan basically suggested that Colonel Luthra will replace Girish Karnad’s character (after his death recently) as the RAW head and then YRF’s this spy universe will have crossovers between Tiger & War franchises.

The fan named Balkirat Singh tweeted, “#War ke climax mein ek new War ka mention kiya hai, jiss se ek baat tou clear hai ki War ka 2nd part zarur aayega. But agar thoda deep dekha jaaye toh

@YRF ek stage set kar raha hai #War ke through jiss se #War aur #Tiger series ka universe create kar sake agle 2-3 years mein.

In another tweet he wrote, In #Tiger series, Shenoy was the RAW chief and it was being played by Late Shri Girish Karnad. In #War, Colonel Luthra is the RAW chief. YRF surely not gonna assign the Shenoy role to some other actor. They will try to introduce Colonel Luthra in #Tiger series.

He also wrote, “With the introduction of Colonel Luthra in #Tiger series, it can help up to create a crossover/universe between #Tiger and #War series and if this happens, box office records will be destroyed at a huge level. @iHrithik @BeingSalmanKhan @Yrf”

Well, this looks so damn exciting. Isn’t it? After Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, if YRF indeed comes up with this spy universe, fans will go crazy.

