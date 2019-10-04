Martin Scorsese SLAMS Superhero Movies, Term Them As ‘Theme Parks’

The discussion of critically acclaimed directors not liking superhero movies dates way back in Hollywood. After James Cameron, it’s Martin Scorsese who has slammed the genre of ‘superhero movies’. Cameron’s quote on this genre created quite a stir last year.

Cameron had said, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

But Martin Scorsese has gone a step ahead by calling superhero movies as ‘theme parks’. Recently in an interview with Empire, on the sidelines of promoting Irishmen, he said, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

In the trailer of “The Irishman“, which was released days before its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27, De Niro is seen in two avatars — one old, and another a much younger version, which has been created by digital de-aging technology. The trailer aired during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday when De Niro joined the show as a guest.

It opens with Sheeran putting on a gold ring and bracelet while speaking with lawyer Bill Bufalino (Ray Romano), who goes on to explain him that the ‘management’ can only fire a driver on specific charges. He then asks Sheeran a number of questions, and he gives contradicting answers which get highlighted with quick-cut shots.

Netflix invested $200 million to make The Irishman, after Paramount stepped aside. Scorsese has shot the movie on both film and digital. The Irishman will release on November 1 for a brief theatrical run. It will then go live on Netflix on November 27.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!