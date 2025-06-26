Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is gearing up for a grand release on August 14, 2025. The film also stars Kiara Advani and will scale up the Spy Universe in an unexpected way. New posters for the film have also arrived, building anticipation just the right amount! The film is already roaring on IMDb and BookMyShow with its buzz!

Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Strange Record!

Interestingly, the film is all set to nail one record and lose one record for the Spy Universe, in one of the strangest records it might be making on the opening day itself! This would be one of the rarest box office records for a film and a franchise, for sure!

War 2 Box Office Day 1 – 10th Biggest Indian Opener!

War 2 might be aiming to push Shah Rukh Khan out of the list of the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. Currently, Jawan, with an opening of 75 crore, is the tenth biggest Indian opener at the box office, and War 2 might be taking this spot for sure!

Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR To Push Salman Khan As Well!

While Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR aim to push Shah Rukh Khan out of the list of top 10 Indian openers, in achieving that target, they would automatically push Salman Khan out of the top 10 Bollywood openers! Currently, Tiger 3, with an opening of 44.20 crore, is the tenth biggest Bollywood opener at the box office!

Spy Universe’s Strange Record With War 2

So, while War 2 surpasses Jawan and Tiger 3’s openings at the box office with its day 1 collection, Spy Universe will make one record and lose one record! It would help Spy Universe claim a spot in the top 10 biggest Indian openers ever. But Spy Universe’s other biggie, Tiger 3, would lose its spot in the top 10 Bollywood openers! A bittersweet victory, it would definitely be! But still a long wait for all these expected numbers to turn into reality!

