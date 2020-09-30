Akshay Kumar is all set to take the world by storm with his upcoming Diwali release Laxmmi Bomb. Due to the pandemic, the film will directly release on Disney+ Hotstar in India. But fans in countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE will be able to cherish the film in cinemas.

The latest about Laxmmi Bomb says that the film will be a digital+cinema release. While it will avoid theatrical release in India, countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE will see it hitting the cinemas. The above-mentioned countries are in a much better state now compared to India and hence the film will release theatrically there. Well, this may not be the best-case scenario but still better than the bad. Isn’t it? Check out the new poster of the film:

Along with India, Laxmmi Bomb will also release digitally in the USA, UK and Canada. The fans will be able to stream the film on Disney Plus Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy which is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kiara Advani in lead and is slated to release on November 9.

Talking about why the film is releasing on November 9, a source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “As we all know, 9 is the lucky number of Akshay Kumar. Earlier, the release date of the film was September 9 which was significant also because it was Akshay Kumar’s birthday. In the past, he has tried his best to bring his films and even its trailers on the 9th or on dates that add up to 9.”

The source also added that the trailer might release on October 9, giving the team exactly one month for promoting the film.

Meanwhile, the film, even before its release, is setting records. Laxmmi Bomb’s motion poster has already garnered over 21 Million views (an accumulation of all platforms) in less than 24 hours. The actor’s unique look is being loved by one and all.

What do you think of the release date? Let us know in the comments.

