Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb BREAKS Records Even Before Releasing – MOST Viewed Motion Poster

The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled everything, from film shootings to new film announcements. But, the Bollywood industry seems to be getting back on its feet. Slowly and steadily all the actor’s have resumed shooting for their particular movies. The first in the list was Akshay Kumar, who started shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Well, it has been longest since fans have seen the actor on the big screen. But recently he announced the release date of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb and fans cannot keep their calm.

The Khiladi of Bollywood took to his social media and posted the motion poster of his film. The actor looks fierce, and fans cannot help but enjoy the poster for the time being since everyone has to wait till Diwali for this bomb to drop in our houses. But, looks like after releasing the poster, a blast seems to have happened on social media.

With what we hear, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb motion poster becomes the most viewed motion poster. It has crossed 21 Million views (accumulated from all platforms) in less than 24 hours. The actor’s unique look is breaking barriers and records. Well, isn’t this proof enough that how much fans are missing their superstar on big screens?

Have a look at the motion poster below:

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

Never ever in his career of almost 30 years, it has happened that Akshay hasn’t released any of his films for almost a year. The busiest star of Bollywood is well known for giving 3-4 films every year. This year due to pandemic, his Sooryavanshi couldn’t release in April, and the same happened with his next films as well.

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, in fact, got scheduled for direct OTT release. It was earlier expected that Sooryavanshi might be first Bollywood film to release on the big screen after lockdown and Diwali was the occasion which everyone thought will be most suitable.

Anyway, even this calls for a celebration, right? How did you like the motion poster of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Post Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly Goni To Now Make His Digital Debut With Boney Kapoor’s Zidd?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube