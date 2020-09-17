Bigg Boss 14 is just about half a month away. We’re as excited as the fans to deliver the masala content that the show earns every season. The contestants are already said to have been quarantined across hotels in Mumbai. From Jasmin Bhasin to Naina Singh – Koimoi had previously provided you a list of 7 confirmed contestants. Now, we hear about 3 more joining the Salman Khan show.

Check out the updated list of confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss 14 below:

1. Naina Singh

Naina Singh like most of her co-contestants left her daily soap behind to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. She was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya. She recently even opened up about how she couldn’t relate to her character in the show and believed it was better to move on.

2. Karan Patel

Rumours around the actor being a part of Salman Kahn’s show had been doing the rounds since long. He had recently joined the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast. But now that the Ekta Kapoor’s show is unexpectedly going off-air, it seemed to be a green signal for the actor! He didn’t hold back either. Yes, you’ll get to see the real ‘Raman Bhalla’ in Bigg Boss this season.

3. Nia Sharma

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the Naagin actress’ entry. Several reports have previously confirmed that Nia Sharma has opted out at the end moment. Now, it seems she’s changed her mind again. Furthermore, with her friends like Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin joining the show, it all seems possible.

4. Aly Goni

Previously our sources learnt that details regarding Aly Goni’s stint in the show had been leaked. Furthermore, reports stated that he had already signed another show. Amidst it all, the actor has decided to undo his final decision as well. There seems to be a Khatron Ke Khiladi on the cards in Bigg Boss house.

5. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has been quite sure about her decision to be a part of the show. She was last seen in Naagin 4 and the portrayal earned her massive fame. Last year, her former beau Sidharth Shukla won the show. Will she overpower this season? Only time will tell.

6. Pavitra Punia

After a lot of speculations, Pavitra Punia has given her nod as well. Furthermore, reports even suggest that her rumoured ex Pratik Sehajpal may be seen in Salman Khan’s show as well. Nothing remains confirmed on the latter end tho.

7. Jaan Kumar Sanu

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the name of Kumar Sanu’s son. Finally, we have clarity along with his decision of definitely coming to Bigg Boss 14! Get ready for a melodious journey.

8. Sara Gurpal

Sara rose to fame with her acting in Manje Bistre. She was also seen in Mr. & Mrs. Kohli this year. Joining the list of budding actresses, let’s see if Gurpal manages to grab attention!

9. Shagun Pandey

Naina Singh isn’t the only Splitsvilla winner joining Salman Khan’s show. Shagun Pandey, who was a runner up for Splitsvilla 11 will also be seen this year. He recently quit Tujhse Hai Raabta and reports around his BB14 entry have been doing the rounds ever since.

10. Nishant Singh Malkani

This one remains no secret. Nishant Singh Malkani has recently himself confirmed the news. The actor too left his breakthrough show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, we also hear that the makers are in conversation with Sneha Ullal and she has signed the dotted line. More updates coming as soon as possible!

Who do you think could be the dominating member this season? Share with us in the comments section below.

