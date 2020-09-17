‘Mirzapur 2 kab ayega’ has been on the lips of every second Indian for more than a year. This Amazon Prime series had its first season released in 2018 and become masses favourite. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others, the casting is also phenomenal. Actress Harshita Gaur also plays a pivotal role in the show. The actress will also be a part of season 2 reprising her role as Dimpy Pandit.

Last month, the makers finally answered the release date of season 2. It was a relief for them and all the fans. For more than a year, every time the actors from the show or Prime would share anything, in the replies, fans would ask them release date of season 2. A lot of memes on the same had gone viral back then. Even when the announcement was made last month, memes didn’t stop. In a few minutes, fans took to their social page to express their joy of knowing the premiere date.

Koimoi spoke to Harshita Gaur aka Dimpy Pandit, and we asked her about Mirzapur 2 memes. In her answer, it is quite visible that the actress herself enjoys these hilarious memes. Gaur said, “There’s a proper page for Mirzapur 2 memes. I’m sure there are other people also who make the memes. It’s overwhelming to see when people want to see the show so much. The memes, of course, are funny.”

Harshita Gaur added, “Every time, I wake up, and some memes are always floating on the internet. They make your day. Amidst a lot of things that are happening, these Mirzapur 2 memes are of great relief.”

The actress also stated, “Now that people have got the release date, they want to know when the trailer is coming.”

We are sure whenever the trailer is out, the memes on the same will be funnier than what we see currently!

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. This time, it will be Ali Fazal aka Guddu’s revenge saga.

Are you excited for the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ravi Kishan REACTS To Jaya Bachchan’s Statement: “A Conspiracy To Finish Our Industry…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube