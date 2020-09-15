"Mirzapur 2 Kab Aayega?" EXCLUSIVE! Shweta Tripathi Misses Being Asked This Question

‘Mirzapur 2 kab aayega?’ was one constant question a lot of Indians would ask the cast of the show. The first season released on Amazon Prime in 2018 and created a frenzy among the audience. People enjoyed the twisted tale of crime thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Harshita Gaur and many others.

Last month, the makers finally answered the questions of millions of fans in the country. The season 2 of the series is all set to release on October 23, 2020. Just like the fans, the star cast is also super excited about the show’s release. Koimoi spoke to Shweta Tripathi and asked her about the show and the experience of reuniting with the stupendous cast.

So is she relieved that fans will no more ask her ‘Mirzapur 2 kab aayega?’ The Cargo actress said that she’s missing being asked the question all the same. Shweta shared, “It is a sigh of relief but it was also sad that ab yeh sawaal koi puchega nahi. For one-and-half year, wherever I used to go, before saying ‘hi’ or ‘hello’ to me, people would ask ‘Mirzapur season 2 kab aa raha hai’. Whether it was a friend, a known or unknown person, wherever I used to go, people would ask me this question. Yeh sawaal mujhse har din puchna gaya hai, ab koi nahi puchega.”

The actress added, “Now that the announcement date is out and it is going to release soon, there’s excitement as well as nervousness. There are a lot of butterflies in my stomach. I’m sure, no one among the cast will sleep a week before it releases.”

About reuniting with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and other cast members for Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi called it an amazing experience. She said, “The cast and crew itself are huge fans of Mirzapur. So we are equally excited. There was no pressure during season 1. But season 2 has a huge excitement among people and the pressure. Hats off to the makers, especially to the director. The director has to work from the beginning and has to go on until the end. That requires a different kind of energy.”

Tripathi added, “Whenever Pankaj Tripathi, Ali and I would go for dubbing, we would feel very happy. We had no insecurity or jealousy for each other’s work. There is pride. When I see their scenes, I know that they are amazing actors. But even if someone comes just to shoot a scene or two, that particular actor also nails the scene. The feeling of teamwork is abundance in Mirzapur 2 cast. There’s love and lots of respect towards each other. It’s my favourite cast.”

How excited are you to watch the second season? Let us know in the comments below.

