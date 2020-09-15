Kasautii Zindagii Kay EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's Show To End With Prerna-Anurag's Wedding?

Every day, there’s something or the other coming about Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the show is all set to end soon. It is one of Ekta Kapoor’s most promising show as it was a recreation of her super successful early 2000s show.

From TRPs to Parth wanting to move on from the show, several reasons are cited leading to the show’s abrupt ending. However, fans can’t wait to know what sudden yet memorable end the makers will give to Anurag and Prerna’s love story.

Well, Koimoi has learned how the makers are planning to end Kasautii Zindagii Kay. As per our sources, the show will end with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan‘s character getting married to each other. Anurag and Prerna’s wedding will be held in a small temple in the presence of a handful of people.

The ending of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is quite different than we saw in the previous version ft. Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. However, earlier, Koimoi got to know that Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s character will meet the same fate of post-death reunion as we saw in old KZK. It seems like the makers have two endings in mind and only time will tell which one they will go with.

Earlier, we spoke to Erica’s co-star and on-screen sister Charvi Saraf about the show’s ending. Charvi said that Parth has his own dreams, but Fernandes is quite saddened like everyone else that the show is going off-air soon.

How do you wish the Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended for Anurag and Prerna? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Co-Host Alongside Salman Khan? Special Plans REVEALED!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube