Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on air back in 2018 and soon became a name in Indian household. The cast stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel in pivotal roles and is hugely popular among the fans.

The show is reportedly going off-air soon. Samthaan was the first person to quit Ekta Kapoor’s show.

Koimoi has exclusively learnt the final date for the shoot wrap up is 16th October. Yes, you heard that right. The team is collectively planning to bid goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay this Wednesday. The entire cast will be present on sets, and the makers have even reportedly planned a surprise for them all.

After which the cast might shoot for their solo roles but 16 is when the entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be shooting together one last time.

Earlier we reported that it’s gonna be a happy ending for Parth’s Anurag Basu and Erica’s Prerna Sharma and not just that, the cast is a little emotional as they’re bidding goodbye to the show.

But all’s well that ends well. We are sure, Ekta Kapoor has something better in mind as Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going off-air for her fans. Parth Samthaan will be next seen in an AltBalaji’s web show named ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’.

Karan Patel is reportedly making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14 house and it’ll be interesting to see what Erica Fernandes’ future unfolds for her fans.

