Gaurav Chopraa & Wife Hitisha Become Proud Parents To A Baby Boy

Here is a piece of good news for Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha’s fans. The couple has become proud parents to a baby boy. Reportedly, Hitika’s delivery took place at a private nursing home in her hometown, Bengaluru.

This is finally some good news for the Chopraa couple as Gaurav lost both parents to coronavirus very recently.

In a recent interview with TOI, Gaurav Chopraa opened up about being a father. He told the portal, “The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed. I have been in Bengaluru for the past few days. The baby was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today. Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing.”

Talking about his parents, Gaurav Chopraa added, “Although my parents were unwell for the past few months, they were excited to become grandparents. In fact, they had wanted me to go to Bengaluru and take care of Hitisha, but I chose to be with them. I feel this has been a good life lesson – this is how the cycle of life continues.”

Gaurav Chopraa added, “The last few months have been so tough that the entire nine months just passed by in a blur. Now, I have time to think of a name and start my duties of being a father. I am just thankful to God that my baby is here.”

Well, what do you think Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha should name their baby boy?

