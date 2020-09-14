Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill’s DRAMATIC Weight Loss Is Jaw-Dropping, See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill has gained massive fame from her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla grabs eyeballs till date. The two have even collaborated on a music video together, ‘Bhula Dunga.’ Well, the beauty is back in the news again and this time, it’s her weight loss that’s under the radar.

The Punjabi singer may be missing from the TV screens but she owns the digital space. Back to back music videos, brand endorsements and the sultry pictures – Shehnaaz is all over. While her bubbly nature won many hearts in Bigg Boss 13, it seems she’s trying to change her image.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared a couple of posts on Instagram. It is her dramatic weight loss which is quite evident. The singer shared one of the pictures in a black sheer dress. The close-up look witnessed her complimenting her attire with a couple of vintage jewellery. She looked mesmerizing in the picture and fans couldn’t help but notice that perfect jawline.

In another picture, Shehnaaz Gill wore a neon full sleeves crop top. She paired her attire with a denim bottom. One could see her toned tummy in the picture and there clearly is a huge difference from what we saw in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz raised the temperatures in some other posts that witnessed a super-slim version of the actress. Check them out below:

It seems Shehnaaz Gill has made the most out of lockdown. The new fit version of the actress is truly inspirational!

Meanwhile, Koimoi has previously shared with fans that the actress will soon be entering Bigg Boss 14 as one of the guests.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan To Enter The House For A Long Period?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube