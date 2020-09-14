Bigg Boss 14 Trends: Salman Khan Fans Remind Everyone How HUGE This Show Has Been & BASH KRK's Demand Of Ban

Amid all the brouhaha regarding Salman Khan’s return to the TV with Bigg Boss 14, self-proclaimed critic KRK posted that he wanted Colors TV to discontinue the show. But, we all know the kind of mammoth fan-base Salman enjoys on social media, and they won’t let their favourite star’s show get affected by all this.

Many Salman fans took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes and reaction on the return of Bigg Boss. Take a look at what KRK has to say.

“We people won, when we forced producers to not do next season of #coffeewithkaran! Now people have to win again by boycotting #BiggBoss14 to force producers to change host Salman Khan! We ppl can’t give up in front of producers #Colors and #Endemol! We have to win at any cost.”

A Salman Khan fan tweeted regarding Bigg Boss 14 saying, “He has nothing to do with sushant case. People dragg him unnecessarily. Just believing in what’s app universities graduates. People started judging him. Happy to see him back on the screen. #BiggBoss14.”

He has nothing to do with sushant case…

People dragg him unnecessarily…. Just believing on what’s app universities graduates…

People started judging him… Happy to see him back on the screen…#BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/91RFzaYb1d — TIGER (@RADHE027) September 14, 2020

This tweet is so apt for the Bigg Boss haters:

A fan shared some throwback pictures of shirtless Salman from the sets saying, “Shirtless #SalmanKhan on the sets of #BiggBoss Season 4. Can’t wait to see him in #BiggBoss14.”

A fan quote-tweeted KRK’s tweet and said, “We will definitely watch #BiggBoss14, especially Weekend ka Waar.”

We will definitely watch #BiggBoss14 especially Weekend ka Waar. https://t.co/NUHAcz7Gl6 — ROH (@UdeDilBefikre_) September 14, 2020

Memers’ thoughts on the show:

A fan is reminding everyone how huge the last season of Bigg Boss was, “Last season of #BigBoss Concluded with Record 10.5mn impressions, #BiggBoss13 finale was the highest-rated episode in non-fiction category! Megastar #SalmanKhan is back with #BiggBoss14 to set the New Television Records from 3rd Oct!!

Jai Salman Khan!! #BiggBoss2020.”

Last season of #BigBoss Concluded with Record 10.5mn impressions, #BiggBoss13 finale was highest-rated episode in non-fiction category!! Megastar #SalmanKhan is back with #BiggBoss14 to set the New Television Records from 3rd Oct!!

Jai Salman Khan!! #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/5j8LKa0a2N — ASHISH (Salmaniac) (@BeingAshu21) September 14, 2020

Well, these are some positive reactions about Bigg Boss 14. There are many negative ones too, but do we need those? Salman Khan fans are set to follow their annual tradition of following the show.

