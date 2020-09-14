Anurag Kashyap Sarcastically Trolls KRK For Announcing Him Dead: "God Of Death Paid Me A Visit"

Anurag Kashyap is an ace filmmaker. He has proved his direction skills with projects like Sacred Games, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan amongst others. The actor is healthy and kicking amid the pandemic. However, self pro-claimed critic, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) announced him dead yesterday. This created a whole new stir on social media.

For the unversed, Anurag recently shared a couple of screenshots with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager. He was seen calling SSR ‘problematic’ in the conversation. Just not that, Kashyap defended Rhea Chakraborty and said the industry has been quiet because they do not wish to defame the dead.

As expected, this wasn’t received very well by Sushant Singh Rajput fans. The late actor’s well-wishers backlashed Anurag Kashyap mercilessly. Now, it seems KRK has taken a dig at the same incident. His official website took to Twitter and wrote, “#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!”

Anurag Kashyap did not hold himself back. He gave KRK’s death hoax a befitting reply. The Sacred Games maker requoted the tweet and replied, “कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले – अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे!“

(I met Yamraj yesterday. Today, he himself dropped me back home. He (Yamraj) said – you’re yet to make a lot more film. If you don’t create films and some foolish ‘bhakts’ don’t boycott it, the purpose of their lives will not be fulfilled. I want them to make their lives meaningful, so I’m dropping you back.)

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s tweet below:

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले – अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

What do you have to say about this latest tiff? Share your views in the comments section below.

