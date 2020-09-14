Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau began their probe in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, new revelations are made every day. Recently it was said that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh being involved in drugs. But as per the latest reports, NCB has confirmed that there are no such findings as of yet. No list with celebrity names is made. Read on to know more.

Later last week several names including that of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and even Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra were on the receiving end of a backlash. It was said that their names were given by Rhea for their involvement in narcotics activities. It turns out that it was just a rumour and nothing is true about it.

Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the man, leading NCB team in Mumbai, as per a Mid-Day report has confirmed that there are no names of celebrities in the site as of now. He cleared that the bureau is focusing on busting pedlars in the city and have no actors under their radar. Rhea Chakraborty meanwhile is in 14-day judicial custody with the bureau.

“We are currently focusing on the drug peddlers who are part of the larger syndicate. No celebrity name has surfaced during our probe, and nobody has been summoned so far,” Wankhede said.

In other news, the NCB has made over 16 arrests during their probe from several spots in and outside the city. While on that, it was last week when Rhea Chakraborty‘s bail plea was also rejected.

