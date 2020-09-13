No Fan & Bed For Rhea Chakraborty At Byculla Jail? Read To Know More

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail for allegedly procuring drugs for late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. On to the latest developments in the case, the Jalebi actress is not giving any fan or bed in her cell.

Earlier it was reported that her immediate neighbour is Indrani Mukherjea who murdered her own daughter Sheena Bora, in what is one of the most high profile cases in India.

According to NDTV, Rhea Chakraborty has been kept in a single cell for security reasons. The reason being is that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become a national topic of discussion and because of the ongoing investigations, the Jalebi actress might be attacked by the fellow prisoners.

Rhea is reportedly guarded by 2 guards round the clock and she has been given a mat and nothing else; not even a pillow or bed.

Yes, that’s right. The officials say that the table fan will be provided to her if given permission by Bombay High Court.

Because of the ongoing virus in the world, the prisoners are given turmeric milk at night to build their immunity. Byculla Jail has reportedly had a few cases in the past and hence taking precautionary measures for the same.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday and her bail got rejected recently. Allegations on her also include procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Himani Shivpuri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says “I Have No Idea How I Got It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube