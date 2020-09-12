It was reported that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed the name of 25 A-List celebrities from Bollywood post her arrest with NCB. The Jalebi actress has reportedly taken Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta’s name who have consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The news broke in last night and ever since then the hashtags have been trending continuously i.e #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreetSingh.

A source close to Times Now, revealed that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s name.

Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2018 with Kedarnath. There were reports a while ago which said that the couple was in love at that point in time.

Rakul happens to be a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty and have hung out on several occasions together. They are often spotted leaving from their gym sessions and Sushant was friends too with the Aiyaary actress.

Now for those of you don’t know who Simone Khambatta is, well she’s a fashion designer as well as a YouTuber and has a channel of her own named ‘Mama Says’.

Simone usually talks about motherhood, parents advice from experts, information on caring for new-borns and toddlers, health, lifestyle, nutrition etc. on her YouTube channel.

Now, ever since the news break-in, there has been massive trolling for Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 To Be On Hold For Some More Time? Akshay Kumar To Start Shooting Priyadarshan’s Comedy In THIS Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube