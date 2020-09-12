It was reported that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed the name of 25 A-List celebrities from Bollywood post her arrest with NCB. The Jalebi actress has reportedly taken Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta’s name who have consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput.
The news broke in last night and ever since then the hashtags have been trending continuously i.e #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreetSingh.
A source close to Times Now, revealed that Rhea Chakraborty has confessed Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s name.
Trending
Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2018 with Kedarnath. There were reports a while ago which said that the couple was in love at that point in time.
Rakul happens to be a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty and have hung out on several occasions together. They are often spotted leaving from their gym sessions and Sushant was friends too with the Aiyaary actress.
Now for those of you don’t know who Simone Khambatta is, well she’s a fashion designer as well as a YouTuber and has a channel of her own named ‘Mama Says’.
Simone usually talks about motherhood, parents advice from experts, information on caring for new-borns and toddlers, health, lifestyle, nutrition etc. on her YouTube channel.
Now, ever since the news break-in, there has been massive trolling for Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Me watching @Rakulpreet and @SaraaliKKhan promoting yoga and healthy diet on Instagram.#SaraAliKhan #RakulPreet pic.twitter.com/N3lwj92pm6
— Ashly Clive Dsouza (@AshlyClive) September 11, 2020
Rhea tells #SaraAliKhan name for consuming drugs to NCB .
NCB to #SaraAliKhan : – pic.twitter.com/n95qMGnPRY
— Circuit 🏏 (@Being_circuit) September 11, 2020
#SaraAliKhan #RakulPreet #SimoneKhambatta
You know where they are going.! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2y3M2IhOkG
— Roshan Jha (@roshanjha_89) September 11, 2020
#SaraAliKhan & #RakulPreet parents watching their childrens all over news channel & twitter right now.
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Lp2y0kZcnU
— subin (@Being_Subin) September 11, 2020
Rhea after exposed name of #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreet
Rhea Chakraborty : Main Fasu Aur Tum Bach Jaao – pic.twitter.com/BFTLISfQ4J
— Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) September 11, 2020
#RheaChakroborty named RakulPreethSingh #SaraAliKhan and 1 other in drugs controversy
Kangana fans rn : pic.twitter.com/0bIAZ6lEvd
— बिगड़ैल नारी 🦋 (@BigdailEpicNari) September 11, 2020
#SaraAliKhan
1 – PR Stunt
2 – After taking pudia pic.twitter.com/65IhAHEwGG
— Usha (@Usha37678368) September 11, 2020
#SaraAliKhan
When i see #SaraAliKhan
my mood start singing.. pic.twitter.com/MHulthpESc
— Hrishabh dubey 🇮🇳❣️ (@Hrishabh1019) September 12, 2020
Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.
Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 To Be On Hold For Some More Time? Akshay Kumar To Start Shooting Priyadarshan’s Comedy In THIS Month
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube