Hera Pheri 3 To Be On Hold For Some More Time? Akshay Kumar To Start Shooting Priyadarshan's Comedy In THIS Month

From Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Khatta Meetha, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan has given us so many films not just to watch but rewatch them n number of times. It’s been over a decade (Khatta Meetha) since we’ve seen this duo working together. Yes, the news has something to do with Hera Pheri 3.

The news of them reuniting for a comedy film indeed made their fans jump in joy. Priyadarshan is back with a fresh update on that film and has revealed its current status.

In his conversation with Mid-Day, the Hera Pheri director made some fascinating revelations. He said, “Akshay and I were supposed to take the film on floors by December. But, due to the current crisis, my films have got delayed. This movie will roll by July or August,” says Priyadarshan, adding that Kumar recently greenlit the final draft of the yet-untitled comedy.

Priyadarshan also adds, “All these years, I was afraid whether I had the right subject to approach Akshay Kumar. His doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him. He is still the same, constantly in search of good content. I have had bitter experiences in Bollywood where I have found it difficult to [reach out to] certain stars. After doing so many films, I don’t want to beg stars to work with me. I would rather work with people who like to team up with me.”

This means Akshay will start the shoot of Priyadarshan’s yet-untitled comedy, which also hints at Hera Pheri 3 going on hold for some more time. That’s bittersweet news for Akshay Kumar fans. A film with Priyadarshan is exciting to another level but pushing Hera Pheri 3 further hurts. What do you guys think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Called Out By An Indian Model For Harassing Her At The Age Of 17

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube