Yesterday Shibani Dandekar took a dig at Ankita Lokhande in a tweet while supporting BFF Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since then, the television fraternity has come forward and supported their friend and the Manikarnika actress. The latest addition to this is Rashami Desai who happens to be a close friend of Lokhande.

Rashami wrote a long message for her friend Ankita and shared it on Twitter by captioning it, “ @anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is”.

@anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is 💓 pic.twitter.com/94bn0wWRMC — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 10, 2020

That’s one long note but that’s how friends are. Wouldn’t y’all agree?

As soon as the post went viral on the internet, fans started slamming Rashami Desai over supporting Ankita Lokhande and one user tweeted, “So you agree that blaming someone without any knowledge is not right… That’s what Ankita has to understand as well as she is blaming Rhea without knowing her. So hope ur post is applicable for her as well”.

Another user wrote, “Who started it Rashmi first? & most of all first she said he cannot be depressed & now she is saying that Rhea abbeted his suicide backing that he was depressed. All the interviews she did she tried to belittle Rhea everytime & when Rhea’s interview was out she pointed it out”. The user continued and wrote further, “Saying claustrophobia? And within that day people got to know through Zee cafe interview that he was claustrophobic & insomaniac. So again we should ask the same question what she has asked Rhea about responsibility?”

Take a look at the reactions here:

So you agree that blaming someone without any knowledge is not right… That’s what Ankita has to understand as well as she is blaming Rhea without knowing her. So hope ur post is applicable for her as well 👍👍 — Bharti Sahai (@BhartiSahai) September 10, 2020 @anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is 💓 pic.twitter.com/94bn0wWRMC — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 10, 2020 Saying claustrophobia?

And within that day people got to know through Zee cafe interview that he was claustrophobic & insomaniac.

So again we should ask the same question what she has asked Rhea about responsibility? — * (@ExuberantSapien) September 10, 2020 Ankita' s actions looking a bit cheap as if she is doing melodrama being widow of https://t.co/MVNCXJZv65 also seems that being ex she is squaring her equations with the latest gf Rhea..It's not at all self dignified… — Rajdeep Mandal (@rajdeep1975) September 11, 2020 NOBODY IS QUESTIONING TELEVISION ACTORS! when Rhea is not here to defend herself, her friends will. What you'll have done to her shows how people lack HUMANITY. As if nobody from TV does weed, right? Ankita created unnecessary drama lol — Neelam Singh (@neelamstweets) September 11, 2020

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

