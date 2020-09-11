Earlier, we learnt that Karanvir Bohra was shocked by his friend and actor, Kushal Punjabi’s suicide. So, Bohra decided to create an awareness about mental health including topics like anxiety and depression. He is coming up with a series named ‘Kushal Mangal‘ for the same. Talking about it, the actor made a major goof-up as he mistakenly wrote Kushal Tandon instead of Punjabi’s name.

On Twitter, Bohra had written, “And I’m glad that @reenajabran and I started on day like today #SuicidePreventionDay. I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness.”

Soon after this post, the Beyhadh actor, Kushal Tandon was quick to react. Tandon replied, “main zinda hoon I am not dead.” After this reply, Karanvir Bohra quickly rectified his mistake by quoting “Sorry not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi …..typo.”

Check out Kushal Tandon’s reaction:

main zinda hoon I am not dead 🙃 https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra remembered late Kushal Punjabi while talking to Pinkvilla. He said, “After having experienced the loss of my good friend Kushal Punjabi due to him committing suicide, I realized that such issues of the mind like depression & anxiety due to which such drastic steps like suicide are taken, need to be openly addressed, accepted and worked on.”

He even spoke on his ‘Kushal Mangal‘ series. “The lockdown has also seen some unfortunate suicide incidents which have definitely left us all shocked! So that’s when I began working on my ‘Kushal Mangal series, which is an initiative to spread awareness about mental health issues and how people can tackle them and help themselves to deal with them in a better manner and importantly understand how and why they occur, through my social media platforms,” Bohra added further.

Must Read: Shibani Dandekar Slammed By Karanvir Bohra, Hina Khan & More TV Stars For Her Comment On Ankita Lokhande

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube